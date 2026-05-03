Met Gala 2026: Theme, Dress Code, When and Where To Watch, Why Karan Johar Is Attending While Deepika Padukone Skips

"Fashion’s Biggest Night" is just hours away. The Met Gala 2026 will take place on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s event promises a deep dive into the intersection of fine art and fashion with a theme that invites bold, experimental interpretations. Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar Confirmed for Debut; Pregnant Deepika Padukone To Miss Event – Details Inside.

How To Watch Live in India

While the event takes place on Monday evening in New York, Indian viewers will need to tune in early Tuesday morning.

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Where to Stream: The red carpet will be streamed live on Vogue’s YouTube channel. Global audiences can also catch coverage on streaming platforms like Peacock and Hulu + Live TV.

Theme and Dress Code

The Met Gala 2026 will revolve around the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition theme, “Costume Art,” which explores over 5,000 years of fashion by pairing historic garments with iconic artworks from across the museum’s departments. With the official dress code titled “Fashion Is Art,” the event is expected to showcase bold, sculptural silhouettes and avant-garde interpretations inspired by art history, ranging from Renaissance masterpieces to Pop Art influences. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibition also places strong emphasis on body positivity and inclusivity, highlighting diverse body types while celebrating the artistic evolution of fashion on one of the world’s most prestigious red carpets.

Beyoncé Leads Met Gala 2026 Lineup

The Met Gala 2026 is powered by an impressive mix of celebrity influence and corporate backing, with co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour leading the event. Serving as honorary chairs are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, reflecting the gala’s strong corporate presence. The host committee further adds global star power, featuring names like Lisa, Sabrina Carpenter, Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, making it one of the most high-profile fashion gatherings of the year.

Indian Stars on the Red Carpet

India’s presence at the Met Gala 2026 continues to grow, with a mix of confirmed debuts and anticipated appearances adding to the excitement. Karan Johar is set to make his first-ever appearance, with Manish Malhotra designing a custom outfit that blends Indian craftsmanship with the “Costume Art” theme. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will reportedly skip this year’s event as she spends time with husband Ranveer Singh following their second pregnancy announcement. Regular attendee Natasha Poonawalla is expected to return with her signature high-fashion looks, alongside Isha Ambani, known for her elegant couture. Rumours also suggest possible appearances by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, though official confirmations are still awaited.

Fast Facts

Category Details Date (NYC) May 4, 2026 Exhibition Venue Condé M. Nast Galleries at The Met Guest List Size Approximately 400-450 exclusive invitees Exhibition Opening May 10, 2026, to the general public

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).