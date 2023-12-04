New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to come up with a thriller drama film 'Joram,' which is releasing in theatres on December 8.

Sharing his experiences about the movie,manoj said, "Joram is the story of a travelling man who works at a construction site in Mumbai and something happens that he has to run with his team and a month-old baby girl back towards the forest towards his house in Jharkhand. Dasru, the character I am playing, he is a very quiet, suppressed man."

"He is a man who takes complete support of his wife and likes to stay behind in most of the life decisions and conversations. It seems as if he has a lot of difficulty in speaking. Later, it turns out that Dasru has a lot of strength inside him. He is capable of how he manages to save himself and his three-month-old daughter."

Manoj also shared his experiences and struggles while shooting the entire scene with a three-month-old infant. He said, "It was a very difficult task to carry a baby throughout the movie. If you are the only one sitting and carrying a three-month-old baby, it's okay. When you stand up, you have to take care of so many things. During the entire shooting, so many things have been done while carrying the baby, so you have to take care of so many things. Being with the child in every shot, being with her in rehearsals, handling her, and performing, was a very difficult task as an actor. It was a difficult task to concentrate on her and acting and at the same time taking care of the safety of the child."

He also talked about the best scene he remembered from the movie. He said, "The best scene I remembered is my character Dasru talked to Joram, the three-month, all those scenes are imprinted in my mind." Director of the film 'Joram' Devashish Makhija, shared his thoughts on why he needs to make such films. He said, "All my stories have been inspired by social political issues throughout my life, that is why I get angry, many questions arise and when I put these questions in my films. The audience can find the answers to those questions for themselves. There are many such questions in my mind which have been troubling me for 20 years."

He added, "I want to make films of every genre, but in every genre of film, there will be such questions somewhere because I have assigned myself the task of showing a mirror to society as a storyteller for life."

He also talked about the challenges a director has to face in making movies based on social and political issues. He said, "Social media has now become such a space where everyone has got a chance to say something rightly. Now whatever you say, there will be someone whose opinion is opposite to your opinion, so we cannot do anything by thinking about it, then only our films. If it is not made, we will say whatever we have to say, whenever the next person says it, there will be a dialogue, just because all these films are an attempt to start a dialogue."

Talking about 'Joram,' is a thriller drama, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

It is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhija Film, marking a milestone in impactful storytelling. The gripping trailer is now available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the intense and suspenseful world of Joram.

'Joram' is directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing of Abhro Banerjee.

The music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is set to release on December 8.

When asked Manoj about his upcoming work apart from 'Joram,' he said, "A show is coming on Netflix on 11 January. 'Killer Soup by Abhishek Chaubey, a renowned director. After Family Man, I have not done any series, so this will be my second series." (ANI)

