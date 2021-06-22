Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actor Mark Ruffalo mourned the demise of veteran actor Joanne Linville who passed way on Sunday at the age of 93 in Los Angeles.

In a tweet, the actor said, "The greatest actress I have ever known and the greatest teacher and mentor I could have ever hoped for. I will love you forever, Joanne. Thank you for all. RIP, great one."

Joanne Linville was a character actor who had memorable guest-starring turns on episodes of Star Trek and The Twilight Zone in the 1960s. She appeared on dozens of TV shows during her career, from 'Studio One', 'Route 66', 'Naked City', 'I Spy', 'Hawaii Five-O', 'Gunsmoke'.

On the big screen, she worked in iconic films like 'The Goddess', 'Scorpio' with Burt Lancaster and 'A Star Is Born' with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Oscar-nominated director Rydell whom she married in 1962 and split in 1973; and their children, Christopher and Amy, both actors; grandchildren Austen, Ruby and Ginger; and great-grandson Kingston. (ANI)

