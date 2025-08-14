Los Angeles [US], August 14 (ANI): The trailer for HBO's upcoming crime drama series 'Task' has been released.

From 'Mare of Easttown' creator Brad Ingelsby, the seven-episode series will premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. on HBO and stream the next day on HBO Max, as per Deadline.

The trailer for the series opens with the line, "It's easy to talk about forgiveness and mercy when it's not your loss," giving fans into the show's dark themes.

Backed by Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here, it shows Mark Ruffalo as Tom, an FBI agent tasked with leading an investigation into a series of violent home invasion robberies. The crimes are connected to Robbie, played by Tom Pelphrey, a seemingly ordinary family man hiding dangerous secrets.

"I'm gonna take their money so we can have a better life," Robbie says in the trailer. "When we're too deep into something, we just can't see what others see." Martha Plimpton appears as Kathleen McGinty, a senior FBI officer who warns, "We need to find this crew before a turf war escalates."

The cast also features Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raul Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, and Phoebe Fox. Like Mare of Easttown, Task is set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Ingelsby serves as creator, writer, and showrunner, with directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield also on board as executive producers alongside Ruffalo and others. (ANI)

