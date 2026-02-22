South Africa handed defending champions India their first defeat of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, securing a commanding victory by 76 runs in their Super 8 opener. Chasing a formidable target of 188 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Indian batting line-up suffered a significant collapse, ultimately falling well short of the required total. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj rocked India's batting, picking four and three wickets respectively.
OUT! Keshav Maharaj gets his third wicket, and Arshdeep Singh too falls trying to hit the ball into the stands. A triple-wicket over for Maharaj, and this is curtains for defending champions India.
OUT Another duck for India, and Rinku Singh falls for 2-ball 0. Mindless hitting by almost all Indian batters. Keshav Maharaj gets his second wicket of the over. Hardik Pandya went for big shot, and got out on the first ball to Maharaj.
South Africa, as predicted by their head coach have exposed India in Ahmedabad, which is turning out to be a nightmare venue for India in ICC events. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are trying to keep the Men in Blue in the hunt, but South Africa are far ahead in the contest.
OUT! A lucky wicket for South Africa, and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has to depart. Yadav wanted to play his flick shot, but the ball kept low and caught the bottom part, lobbing straight to the fielder inside the circle. Corbin Borch picking wickets on the first ball is becoming a norm.
OUT! Corbin Bosch gets success in his first over, and the experiment with Washington Sundar falls flat on its face. Sundar went for the flashy drive and handed a catch to Quinton de Kock. India is in deep, deep trouble here.
This is an absolutely pathetic batting display by India's top three. All the batters have tried to manufacture shots. Abhishek Sharma went for a mindless slog, and Corbin Bosch managed to hold on to the ball despite a collision. Marco Jansen is making India look ordinary.
OUT! Marco Jansen gets a wicket on the first ball, and an absolutely poor shot by Tilak Varma sees his downfall. Varma went for the wild swing coming down the track and managed to hand the keeper an outside edge.
OUT! Aiden Markram dismisses Ishan Kishan for 0. This is becoming a trend in India matches this T20 World Cup, where one of the two opening batters are departing for ducks. Kishan went for the big shot and persished.
From starting the innings in complete control, India see themselves in the backseat thanks to a brilliant cameo from Tristan Stubbs, who scored 44 off 24. Stubbs looted Hardik Pandya for 20 runs in the final over, giving momentum to SOuth Africa heading into the break.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Defending champions India take on South Africa on 22 February 2026, in a highly anticipated Super 8 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. You can find India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The high-profile fixture, a rematch of the thrilling 2024 final, is set to unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With both teams entering the contest on the back of undefeated runs in the group stage, fans are closely following the live score updates as the two cricketing powerhouses battle for early dominance in Group 1.

Suryakumar Yadav's India arrived in the Super 8s with a flawless 4–0 record, having wrapped up their group stage with a 17-run victory over the Netherlands. However, the Indian camp has acknowledged the need to improve their batting returns against spin bowling.
Suryakumar Yadav’s India arrived in the Super 8s with a flawless 4–0 record, having wrapped up their group stage with a 17-run victory over the Netherlands. However, the Indian camp has acknowledged the need to improve their batting returns against spin bowling.
Meanwhile, Aiden Markram's South Africa boast significant familiarity with the venue. The Proteas have already played three of their four group matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, securing hard-fought victories, including a dramatic double Super Over win against Afghanistan. The pitch in Ahmedabad has historically favoured batters, boasting a high average first-innings score throughout this tournament, which sets the stage for a potentially high-scoring clash tonight.
IND vs SA Squads
India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
South Africa National Cricket Team : Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs