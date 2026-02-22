India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Defending champions India take on South Africa on 22 February 2026, in a highly anticipated Super 8 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. You can find India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The high-profile fixture, a rematch of the thrilling 2024 final, is set to unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With both teams entering the contest on the back of undefeated runs in the group stage, fans are closely following the live score updates as the two cricketing powerhouses battle for early dominance in Group 1. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against South Africa: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav’s India arrived in the Super 8s with a flawless 4–0 record, having wrapped up their group stage with a 17-run victory over the Netherlands. However, the Indian camp has acknowledged the need to improve their batting returns against spin bowling.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram's South Africa boast significant familiarity with the venue. The Proteas have already played three of their four group matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, securing hard-fought victories, including a dramatic double Super Over win against Afghanistan. The pitch in Ahmedabad has historically favoured batters, boasting a high average first-innings score throughout this tournament, which sets the stage for a potentially high-scoring clash tonight. India vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?.

IND vs SA Squads

India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

South Africa National Cricket Team : Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs