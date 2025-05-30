Los Angeles [US], May 30 (ANI): Actors Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley will be seen sharing screen space in a horror drama titled 'Covet'.

As per Variety, Brian McQuery is the film's director.

The official synopsis of the project read, "When a sleazy car salesman is framed for the murder of his mistress, he must prove his innocence - only to learn the forces responsible may not be human."

Excited to helm the film, McQuery in a statement said, "I'm thrilled to work with Kane in a role crafted to take advantage of both his intimidating presence and sense of humor. And I can not wait to see what Bill Moseley will do with his portrayal of Sheriff Troy."

'Covet' is produced by Spyder Dobrofsky under his Worlds Apart banner. Dobrofsky produced horror thriller "The Weeping" with Doug Jones, Reggie Lee and Chase Demoor, which is in post and slated for a 2025 release. Dobrofsky also directed 2024's "Down Below," which starred Eric Roberts and Bai Ling.

"Icons Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley sharing the screen together, with Brian's wildly original script, is exactly the type of horror we've been looking for at Worlds Apart. We couldn't be more excited to bring Brian's vision to life, and give the horror audience the chills, scares, and nostalgia they love so much," Dobrofsky said in a statement. (ANI)

