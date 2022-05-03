Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): American TV personality Kim Kardashian, who stepped out for the 2022 Met Gala as a Marilyn Monroe look-alike, has revealed the lengths she went to for the transformation.

While walking the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet, the theme of which was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Kim donned Marilyn's original 60-year-old dress that she had worn while famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962, according to E! News.

The outlet reported that while speaking to a fashion magazine, Kim revealed that in order to fit into the dress she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks. "It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit," she said.

The SKIMS founder further said that for a fitting at her residence, the outfit had to be flown on a private plane from Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum. It was transported by guards and she had to wear gloves to try it on.

"I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all," Kim added.

Detailing her process for losing weight for the big night, she stated, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." When it finally fit, she explained, "I wanted to cry tears of joy."

Apart from her Marilyn makeover, Kim also debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the event, as per E! News. (ANI)

