Kim Kardashian looked stunning at the Met Gala this year. She walked in with beau Pete Davidson for the glamorous affair. Kim donned a shimmery number, the iconic outfit worn by Marilyn Monroe that she had sported to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F Kennedy in 1962. Kim completed her iconic style with a blonde hairdo and with her makeup on point. Pete looked dapper in a black suit. Pete Davidson Gets Kim Kardashian and Her Kids’ Initials Tattooed on His Neck (View Pic).

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP AT HOW GOOD KIM AND PETE LOOK #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8e85fXJI83 — InStyle (@InStyle) May 3, 2022

