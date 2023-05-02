Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Some experiment with dresses, some with their hairstyle! The 'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart debuted an extremely short, spiky haircut and filled in her eyebrows for a bolder, masculine look on the Met Gala carpet this year.

She wore a Chanel bolero and black pants and accessorized with loafers as well as a belt and tie from the brand's archives.

A Chanel ambassador since 2013, Stewart, who regularly pops up in the brand's campaigns and front rows enjoyed a close relationship with Lagerfeld.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

