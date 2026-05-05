Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: Sudha Reddy Showcases South Indian Craft in Custom Manish Malhotra Look

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked the 2026 Met Gala carpet, turning attention towards Indian textile traditions, as she walked the red carpet in a custom outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Held in New York on May 5, the event saw Reddy wear an ensemble titled 'The Tree of Life', which drew from the traditional Kalamkari art form from South India. The outfit was created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans and brought together several handwork techniques.

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The design was inspired by the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its hand-painted details and use of natural dyes. The 'Tree of Life' motif formed the core of the outfit, symbolising growth and connection. The look also included elements linked to Telangana, such as the Palapitta bird, Jammi Chettu tree and Tangedu flower, along with symbols like the Sun and Moon.

The outfit featured a structured silhouette in deep blue tones, detailed with gold embroidery across fabrics like velvet, silk and tulle. A long trail and a sheer cape added to the look, while a hand-crafted metal installation at the back completed the design.

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Reddy paired the outfit with jewellery from her personal collection, including a necklace with a large tanzanite stone, along with diamond rings. The look was styled by Mariel Haenn, with minimal makeup and a simple hairstyle.

Sharing the thought behind her look, Sudha Reddy spoke about representing her roots on a global platform. As per a release shared by the team, Suddha said, "Hyderabad is my foundation and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal. Indian craftsmanship isn't a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form. It was vital to demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana recently emphasized that South Indian crafts and textiles deserve sustained global visibility, even envisioning their presence at platforms like London and Paris Fashion Week. That became my singular brief to the team, to take the richness of South Indian textile heritage to an international stage. New York was our starting point".

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared what the outfit meant for him. He said, "Fashion, for me, has always been about the emotion behind the image. With 'The Tree of Life,' we wanted to create something that carries memory and the soul of the craft. It is not merely worn, it is experienced."

Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn spoke about the idea behind the styling and how the look came together as a complete visual story. She said, "Working with Sudha Reddy and Manish Malhotra on 'The Tree of Life' was an exercise in pushing the boundaries of what red-carpet fashion can be. Our goal was to treat this ensemble as a piece of high-concept art by projecting the grandeur of Indian heritage through a cinematic contemporary lens. My approach to styling has always been about finding the narrative thread that connects a person to their clothes. With Sudha Reddy, that thread is her incredible commitment to her hometown and the storytelling of her culture."

Sudha Reddy has been a regular at the Met Gala in recent years and is known for showcasing Indian craft and design on global platforms. (ANI)

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