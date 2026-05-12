Entertainment News | Michael B Jordan Announces Muhammad Ali Biographical Series, 'Creed' Spinoff and More

Los Angeles [US], May 12 (ANI): Oscar-winner Michael B Jordan has unveiled a trio of TV shows, lined up for him as a producer, including the likes of the Muhammad Ali biographical series.

According to Variety, Michael B Jordan's appearance was among the closing acts at Amazon's upfront presentation at the Beacon Theatre in New York, offering a glimpse into his growing role as a producer.

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Among the announced titles that Jordan will produce for Prime Video are Muhammad Ali's biographical series 'The Greatest', the 'Creed' spinoff 'Delphi', and the 'Fourth Wing'.

Taking to the stage, the 'Sinners' star began by speaking about his passion for presenting the story of boxing legend Ali with the new show 'The Greatest', marking a first-ever project about Ali's life.

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Created by Ben Watkins, the show will follow Muhammad Ali from his roots as Cassius Clay through his iconic career, with the wife of the late Ali, Lonnie Ali, serving as a consultant.

Jordan shared how Lonnie Ali joined him to speak about the project, expressing her trust in him and his team.

Actor Jaalen Best will take on the leading role as Muhammad Ali, reported Variety.

In his next production, Michael B Jordan is looking forward to making 'Delphi' with Ryan Coogler. During the event, the actor reflected on when Coogler first asked him to play the role of Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed.

He also announced that 'Delphi' will begin production in Los Angeles on May 18.

Last but not least, Jordan announced the TV series adaptation of author Rebecca Yarros' best-selling romance, 'Fourth Wing'. (ANI)

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