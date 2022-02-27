Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Music icons Mick Jagger and Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson are teaming up for producing a four-part documentary series on soul legend James Brown for the A&E Network.

According to Billboard, the series titled 'James Brown: Say it Loud' is expected to premiere on the network next year. Brown, who died in 2006, would have been 90 in May 2023.

Questlove, leader of the Roots, is riding high from his recently released Oscar-nominated documentary 'Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)'.

Peter Afterman, David Blackman and Victoria Pearman are also listed as executive producers, with Deborah Riley Draper as director, Billboard confirmed. (ANI)

