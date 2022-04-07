Actor Mickey Rourke has recently sustained an injury on his forehand. Taking to Instagram, Rourke shared a selfie, showing the top half of his face with a bloody gash and scrapes across his forehead. "Looks like my skateboarding days are over," he wrote in the caption. It's unclear how the veteran actor and former boxer actually got wounded. Ezra Miller’s Arrest Makes Warner Bros And DC Executives To Reconsider About The Flash Actor’s Future.

Many of Rourke's followers took to the comments section and expressed their concerns. "Are you okay?" a netizen asked. "Helmet!!! Mike Vallely always wears one!! Hope you get better," another one wrote.

Check Out Mickey Rourke's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_)

The '9 1/2 Weeks' star is no stranger to taking hard hits to the face and has undergone multiple facial surgeries. He's had numerous MRIs due to the amount of concussions he's suffered over the years.

