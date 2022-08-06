New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Indian production house Zee Studios is all set to launch three fresh faces in the entertainment industry with a new-age romantic drama film 'Middle-Class Love' directed by Ratnaa Sinha.

Helmed by the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' director, the film introduces Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on September 16.

Zee Studios in collaboration with Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works presents the new-age romantic film.

Titled 'Middle-Class Love,' is a quirky college romance which promises to be a fun and emotional roller coaster.

Director Ratnaa Shah said, "It's the story of middle-class boy coming-of-age. Coming of age in his youth requires a process of going through many stages of love attraction, realisation, feelings, and emotions. This story required fresh talent and I am happy to introduce these talented actors with my film. It is challenging to work with fresh talent but it is also immensely satisfying because they gave their 200 per cent. You can literally hold their hand and make them walk and it has been a great journey."

Anurag Bedi and Ruchir Tiwari from Zee said, "At Zee, we believe in telling stories which break the clutter and are relatable to the audience of today. Middle-Class Love encapsulates the emotions and challenges faced by any middle-class boy. It's a story which takes us through his journey and how he deals with being middle-class. We're hopeful that the story will widely resonate with the youngsters and their families."

Along with Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar, the film also casts senior actor Manoj Pahwa in a prominent role.

Prit was seen in a short role in Shahid Kapoor's sports drama film 'Jersey', which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He played the role of Shahid's son in the film.

Eisha, on the other hand, can be currently seen as the lead actor of Colors' popular show 'Sirf Tum' alongside actor Vivian Dsena.

Kavya was a part of an Amazon Prime mini Tv series 'Khaali Peeli Tales' alongside Soni Razdan and Vinay Pathak.

The motion poster of 'Middle-Class Love' is out now and the trailer is all set to release tomorrow night. (ANI)

