Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson has finished dubbing for the pan India movie 'Liger', which features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

On Friday, the team of Dharma Productions took to Instagram and shared Mike Tyson's video message.

"Thank you very much for being kind to me. I'm very grateful," he said.

Mike Tyson's acting portions were shot in the US.

'Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and will release on August 25 this year. It was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time. (ANI)

