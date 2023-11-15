New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is all set to headline a web series titled 'Dhootha'. It also features Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles.

Telugu Original, 'Dhootha', a supernatural suspense-thriller, is directed by Vikram K. Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

Sharing more details about the show, Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video said, "We're thrilled to broaden our regional portfolio with Dhootha, our first long-format Telugu Original. Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram Kumar, the series unfolds as an atmospheric, supernatural thriller - a mesmerizing tapestry of tension and mystery that holds viewers spellbound until the very end. What adds to the allure is our outstanding cast, led by Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai. Their performances breathe life into the intricately layered and unpredictable narrative. Our commitment is to present our customers with unique, diverse, and compelling stories and Dhootha is an exciting stride towards that pursuit."

The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1. (ANI)

