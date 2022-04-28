Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (April 28) announced many new original shows and titles for the OTT platform. However, during the event hosted by Karan Johar, a new Telugu supernatural-horror web series featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead has been announced. The web series has been titled as Dhootha. Dootha: Naga Chaitanya Shares a Monochrome Picture as He Joins the Sets of His Maiden Web Series.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Production Company: Northstar Entertainment Executive Producer: Vikram K Kumar Director: Vikram K Kumar Writers: Vikram K Kumar, Dondapati Venkatesh, Poorna Prajna, Sripal Reddy, Naveen George Thomas — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)