Entertainment News | Neena Gupta is All Smiles as She Goes for Groceries Shopping

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): All dressed up in matching shoes with her clothing, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared a video wherein she is stepping out to buy groceries.

The 60-year-old star put out a video on Instagram where she is seen all smiles as she steps out of home in the garden. In the video, the 'Badhai Ho' actor is seen sporting maroon top, with matching shoes, floral print long skirt and accessorised it with sunglasses, and a leather sling purse as she is ready to step out.

Also Read | Gulabo Sitabo: 7 Times We Loved When Amitabh Bachchan Relished in Being Unapologetically Grey in His Movies.

In the video, Gupta says, "Hi, I am all dressed up, matching shoes matching everything, you know to go where?"

After which the actor walks close to the camera and smilingly says, "To buy groceries."

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post).

Writing a hilarious caption along with the video, Gupta noted, "Ladki ka dimag kharab ho gaya hai." (along with 3 monkeys with closed eyes emoji).

As soon as the video hit Instagram celebrity followers including fans and celebrity followers were quick to like and comment over the video.

Sonam Kapoor couldn't stop laughing on seeing the video and left laughing with teary eyes emoji.

The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier last week, Neena Gupta celebrated her 60th birthday and thanked her followers for all the 'good wishes' showered on her.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the actor was seen thanking everybody for greeting her with birthday wishes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)