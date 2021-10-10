Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are officially dating! The couple confirmed their relationship on Rakul's 31st birthday on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Jackky shared a picture of them walking hand-in-hand, looking at each other with love.

Also Read | Hanna Season 3 Teaser: Amazon Prime Video's Show Introduces Ray Liotta as a Villain With Incredible Insider Power! (Watch Video).

Further, he penned a love-filled caption, talking about how nothing seems fun without her.

"Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my," he concluded the caption with heart and hugging emoticons and tagged the birthday girl.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares a Heart Touching Post As He Remembers His Late Mother Mona Kapoor.

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and many more flooded the post with likes and comments, congratulating the couple.

"*whistle*," actor Kriti Sanon wrote, adding heart and amulet emoticons.

Rakul commented on the post by dropping a string of heart and heart-eyes emoticons.

A few minutes later, she also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle, thanking Jackky and calling him her "biggest gift this year".

She wrote the caption, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoticon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh nonstop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

Rakul Preet and Jackky have worked together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called 'Production 41'.

Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is backed by Pooja Entertainment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)