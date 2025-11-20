Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Nivin Pauly starrer 'Sarvam Maya' has finally got a release date. The film marks the reunion with actor Aju Varghese after three years.

'Saravam Maya' is directed by Akhil Sathyan and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on December 25, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared the poster of the film with the release date.

"Fun is about to get spooky! Sarvam Maya in theatres from 25th December," wrote Nivin Pauly.

Pauly and Varghese have starred in numerous movies together, including Thattathin Marayathu, Saturday Night, Varshangalkku Shesham, 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', and many others.

As for their reunion film, 'Saravam Maya', it is directed by Akhil Sathyan and is produced under the banner of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly will also be sharing the screen with the 'Premalu' fame actress Mamitha Baiju in a romantic film titled 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', to be directed by Girish AD.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will be jointly produced by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.

It is jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey.

The music of the movie is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography will be handled by Ajmal Sabu.

The movie will be edited by Akash Joseph Varghese. (ANI)

