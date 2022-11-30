No Man's Land, Fremantle's spy thriller and family drama series is renewed for Season 2 and its principal photography has commenced in Morocco. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the second season is being directed by Fauda and Hostages alumnus and Israeli Academy of Television Director's Award winner Rotem Shamir. Willow Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan Explains Why the 1988 Movie Was Made into a Series.

In addition to Leo Hatton ("Rate Me") and Zed Josef ("The Disguise") joining the cast, series regulars Melanie Thierry ("The Princess of Montpensier"), Souheila Yacoub ("Rise"), and James Krishna Floyd ("The Good Karma Hospital") will return to reprise their roles. As per a report by Variety, Season 2 follows a group of female freedom fighters in the midst of the ongoing Syrian civil war and depicts radicalized westerners who join ISIS. It is set in this conflict. It is produced by Haut et Court TV, Masha, and Spiro Films in collaboration with Fremantle and was commissioned by Arte and Hulu.

No Man's Land was written by Amit Cohen ("False Flag") and Ron Leshem ("Euphoria") and produced by Fremantle, who will also distribute it overseas. It was created by Masha's Mara Feldman and Spiro's Eitan Mansuri. Season 2's producers are Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Feldman for Masha, and Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, with Arte France serving as a co-producer. Additionally renewed for season two are Lionsgate Plus and OSN. The first season of No Man's Land was well-received by viewers in 114 different countries.

