Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): Norman Reedus, who suffered a concussion on 'The Walking Dead' set earlier this month, is recovering and will be back to work soon.

Reedus, 53, updated fans on his condition in an Instagram post, where he shared his plan to return to set and shared a photo of a black cat reclining on a white sheet.

In the caption, he wrote, "Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat."

A representative for Reedus confirmed he had been injured on set in a statement shared with People Magazine on Wednesday.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," said the representative.

Reedus' injury happened while 'The Walking Dead' was filming its 11th and final season.

Reedus has starred on 'The Walking Dead' since season 1, which debuted on AMC in 2010. When the show comes to an end, Reedus will reprise his character in a spinoff series, which will also feature his 'The Walking Dead' costar Melissa McBride. (ANI)

