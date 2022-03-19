Ram Charan sent medicine, money and other essentials to a member of his security staff all the way to Ukraine amid the war situation. A video posted by a man named Rusty from Ukraine, has caught the attention of all. Rusty, who posted a video on the internet a few days ago, thanked Ram Charan for sending medicine and other essentials. Ram Charan Expresses His Concern About the War in Ukraine, Says ‘I Hope Peace Is Restored’.

"Ram Charan was here to shoot for his movie and I worked as his body guard during his stay in our country. He called me as soon as the war broke out. I did mention about my wife's sickness and lack of medicines", Rusty said. "Ram Charan sent medicine to help my suffering wife, as well as a few other essentials. I thank him from the bottom of my heart", the person said, as he also hopes for the war to end soon.

Ram Charan, who acted in 'RRR', had shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. While his stay in Ukraine during 'RRR' shoot, Ram Charan was assisted by a security person named Rusty, who is a native Ukrainian. As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan was worried about Rusty, and hence had called him to know about his well being amid the war scenario. Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things To Know About the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict So Far.

Check Out The Viral Below:

#RamCharan has helped a security officer in Kyiv, Ukraine, who previously operated as his personal security member during #RRR’s shoot in Ukrainian @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kAi4OmmIZd — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 19, 2022

Rusty, who had mentioned about his wife's sickness, also mentioned that the situation was out of hand. Ram Charan had sent a few essentials along with medicine for the man's wife. This act of generosity by Chiranjeevi's son is being appreciated by folks from the industry.

