Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): The trailer of the romantic series 'Off Campus', which is a book-to-movie adaptation of the same name by Elle Kennedy, is finally out. The series will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 13, 2026.

According to the press note by the makers, 'Off Campus' follows "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery--forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

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As per the trailer, the series is expected to follow the evergreen rule of romance, "opposites attract," between the quiet songwriter Hanna and Briar University's all-star hockey athlete, Garett, played by Belmont Cameli.

In the opening sequences of the trailer, Ella Bright was seen striking a deal with Cameli, which includes him playing the role of a fake boyfriend to her while she helps him with his academics. Bright plans it out to attract her crush, Josh Heuston, who plays the role of Justin in the series.

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Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Friday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXgbvjNjBGa/

Apart from the lead cast, the series regulars include Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

According to the press note by the makers, Elle Kennedy, the creator of the 'Off Campus' universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into over 25 languages and have sold over 10 million copies worldwide. (ANI)

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