Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Omung Kumar, best known for creating films such as 'Sarabjit' and 'Mary Kom', is all set to come up with a new romantic drama titled 'SILAA'.

The film features Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra and Ipsitaa. On Monday, the film's motion poster was unveiled.

The motion poster gave a glimpse of Harshvardhan and Sadia's chemistry. Check out here

Intensifying the mood further is a vocal track -- the musical centrepiece of the poster sung by Brazilian Singer 'Alexia Evellyn', which sets the tone for an emotionally immersive experience.

Sharing the poster, the makers on Instagram wrote, "The wait ends here...Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actor #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love-story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar.Shoot begins Tomorrow."

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India - produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

The movie is set to go on the floors on July 1, 2025, according to a press note. More details regarding the film will be unveiled soon. (ANI)

