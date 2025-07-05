Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): A spin-off for the small screens of an all-time movie classic, 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' is in the works, reported Deadline. The Oscar-winning movie was based on the book of the same title, written by the late writer Ken Kesey.

The makers of the Jack Nicholson starrer film revealed that they have shared an agreement with the late writer Ken Kesey's wife (the book on which the movie was based) for the TV series adaptation of the film.

The makers are planning to present the aftermath of the escape from the character Chief's point of view.

Speaking on the indie filmmaking podcast CK Cafe, producer Paul Zaentz, the nephew of the film's original producer Saul Zaentz, as quoted by Deadline disclosed, "Just now, I've signed an agreement with Ken Kesey's widow to develop a TV series which we'll make through the point of view of the Chief for the first season. Following the first season, we'll see what happens to the Chief after he escapes [from the psychiatric hospital]," as quoted by Deadline.

According to the outlet, Kesey, author of the film's source material, famously disavowed Milos Forman's 1975 classic, in part because it diverged from his novel, which was told from the point of view of Chief Bromden, aka the 'Chief' (memorably played in the film by Will Sampson).

The makers have not yet revealed the details of the project.

'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' revolves around a rebellious convict -- played in the movie by Jack Nicholson -- who is sent to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation in 1963 Oregon and encourages his docile companions to take more control of their lives and defy the tyrannical head nurse, according to Deadline.

Chief Bromden is the towering half-Native American patient who pretends to be deaf and mute. Over time, the antics of the protagonist, McMurphy, coax him out of his disguise, and he becomes a symbol of powerful resistance and emancipation.

In the podcast CK Cafe, Zaentz confirms that Fathom Events will re-release 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' this month on more than 1,000 screens across the U.S. to mark the 50th anniversary of the movie, reported Deadline. (ANI)

