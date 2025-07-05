Popular South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook celebrates his birthday on July 5. He has emerged as one of South Korea's most talented actors, captivating audiences with his exceptional range and charisma. Over the years, he has taken on a variety of roles that showcase his versatility and ability to bring characters to life. Here are five of Ji Chang-wook's best roles to date that highlight his impressive acting skills. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Ranking Every Major Death From Least to Most Impactful in Final Season of Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series (SPOILER ALERT).

1. Healer

In this 2014 drama, Ji Chang-wook plays a mysterious errand runner with a secret past. His portrayal of Healer combines action, romance, and intrigue, showcasing his ability to switch from a tough protagonist to a sensitive romantic lead effortlessly.

2. The K2

In this 2016 action-packed drama, Ji portrays a former special forces operative turned bodyguard, who finds himself entangled in a political scandal. His intense performance and physicality highlight the character's struggle for redemption and love amidst chaos.

3. Suspicious Partner

As a skilled prosecutor in this 2017 romantic comedy, Ji Chang-wook shines with his charm and comedic timing. This role allowed him to blend serious legal drama with romantic humour, revealing a lighter, more playful side of his acting.

4. Lovestruck in the City

In this 2020 romantic series, Ji plays a city architect navigating love and relationships in modern Seoul. His relatable portrayal explores the complexities of love and commitment, resonating with viewers searching for authentic connections.

5. Empress Ki

In this riveting period drama, Ji Chang-wook played a supporting role and earned immense praise. The story revolves around a woman born in China who fights love, war and politics to emerge as the ultimate empress of China's Yuan dynasty.

Through these roles, Ji Chang-wook continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences, solidifying his place as one of South Korea's leading actors.

