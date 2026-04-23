Entertainment News | Oscar-nominated Maggie Gyllenhaal to Preside over Jury at Venice Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], April 23 (ANI): Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal will preside over the main jury of the upcoming Venice Film Festival, reported Variety.

Gyllenhaal was last present in Venice in 2021 for her directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' - an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. The film, which featured Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Peter Sarsgaard, went on to win the festival's Best Screenplay Award.

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In her most recent direction, Gyllenhaal helmed 'The Bride!', starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others.

With her upcoming Venice stint, Maggie Gyllenhaal has become the third woman to head the Lido jury in the past five years, as per Variety.

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"I am thrilled to accept the invitation to lead this year's Venice Film Festival jury. Venice has always supported truthful, singular voices and I am honored to play a part in continuing that brave and necessary tradition. I will not be standing in judgement, but in curiosity, admiration and excitement," the actor said, as per a statement.

The festival chief Alberto Barbera further added, "Maggie Gyllenhaal embodies an artistic path of uncommon consistency, constructed over time with intelligence and courage. An actress who is able to portray disturbing and multifaceted characters, she also reinvented herself as a director with 'The Lost Daughter.' Her perspective on cinema -- both intellectual and visceral -- has found further confirmation in the recent film 'The Bride!,' which consolidates her stature as an original filmmaker. Having her as the president of our jury means being able to rely on an authoritative and independent voice, animated by that authentic passion for arthouse cinema which has always represented the heart of the festival."

The festival lineup will be announced on July 23. (ANI)

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