Actress Liza Koshy surely knows how to turn heads even with 'oops moments' at award shows. Koshy walked the carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and massive platform heels, but she lost her balance on those heels. When she was moving down the red carpet, posing for shutterbugs, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing completely onto the red carpet. Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Makes History! 'What Was I Made For' Singer Becomes First Woman to Win Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe.

Everyone around her rushed to help her back up. However, she continued to pose, even sitting on the carpet. Koshy definitely knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. She reintroduced the exposed thong style at last year's Golden Globe Awards, wearing a custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded gown that was all beauty up front and party down back, according to People. Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins His First Oscar! Netizens Applaud and Say ‘Well Deserved’ As He Bags Best Director Award for Oppenheimer.

Liza Koshy's Graceful Handling of 'Oops Moments' Impresses Fans

Liza Koshy just took a slip on the #Oscars red carpet #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/Cf0f3gK4mi — ThrawnJedi (@CinemaBleep) March 10, 2024

Her outfit at the Golden Globe Awards was a sheer vintage-style dress with lace embellishments and intricate embroidery. However, when Koshy turned around, viewers could see her matching lace thong and how low her dress sank. The Oscars 2024 were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.