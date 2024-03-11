Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has secured his first-ever Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards. He earned this esteemed accolade in the Best Director category for his work on Oppenheimer. Netizens are overflowing with excitement upon witnessing Christopher’s ‘well-deserved’ victory at this year’s Oscars. Many have taken to the micro-blogging platform to applaud his achievement. Check out some of the posts below shared by fans: Oscars 2024 Best Director Winner: Christopher Nolan Wins His First Oscar at 96th Academy Awards.

Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director At Oscars 2024

Congratulations on your win for Best Directing, Christopher Nolan! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sVsU31eYir — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

True

Christopher Nolan really did put in the work, took a while but he deserves all the awards — Fondre (@UTDFondre) March 11, 2024

'Very Deserved'

Very deserved, congratulations to Christopher Nolan 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xgo2EJaMI8 — SUAREZ (@suayrez) March 11, 2024

Best Actor & Best Director

'Well Deserved'

WELL DESERVED and congratulations mr. Christopher Nolan The most genius Director of all time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SttHxtohFa — mouath (@M3a411) March 11, 2024

The Prestigious Win

He truly deserves the Oscar for his exceptional talent and hard work. Congratulations on the well-deserved recognition! 👏 — OL⩜⃝MIDE ❁ (@Ola9ine9ine) March 11, 2024

Indeed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)