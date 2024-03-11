At the age of just 22, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the first woman to win all three prestigious awards — the Oscars, Grammy, and Golden Globe. While receiving the award, she thanked Barbie Director and everyone associated with the film. Alongside her brother Finneas, they secured their second Oscar at the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10 for their song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, setting a new record as the youngest winner to earn more than one award. Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell Wins Best Original Song for Barbie's 'What Was I Made For?' and Make Oscar History - Here's How!.

Billie Eilish Creates History!

Billie Eilish is the first woman to win the “Triple Crown” (Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe) of film music TWICE! pic.twitter.com/1YQmCoEpaG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)