Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): The makers of 'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' nabs early Season 2 renewal at Starz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is an upcoming historical romance drama television series that serves as a prequel to the television series Outlander (2014-present), which is based on the book series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon.

Also Read | Srikanth Arrested: Chennai Police Arrest Tamil Actor After Narcotics Test Reveal Substance Abuse.

'Blood of My Blood' is a prequel -- in both of its fictional world's timelines -- that follows the parents of the main series' lead characters, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall/Fraser (Caitriona Balfe). Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) will become Jamie's parents in 18th century Scotland, while in World War I-era Britain, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) are destined to be Claire's mother and father, as per the outlet

"The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary, and we're thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season two," showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. "Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer."

Also Read | 'Ramayana': Is Teaser for Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Mythological Movie Releasing Online Soon? Here's the Truth!.

Starz programming chief Kathryn Busby said, "The world of Outlander has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With Blood of my Blood, we've expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory. Fans -- longtime and new -- will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we're proud to continue building on the franchise's legacy with Matt and our longtime-partners at Sony who have worked tirelessly to make Outlander the global phenomenon it has become," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Blood of My Blood' also stars Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Seamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford and Conor MacNeill. Roberts executive produces with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)