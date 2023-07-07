Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch has caused a social media storm with her comments about Shah Rukh Khan, saying the Hindi cinema superstar is not conventionally handsome and doesn't know acting. Baloch, known for appearing in Pakistani films Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Torn as well as daily soaps like Apni Apni Love Story and Talafi, made the statements during her appearance on talk show Had Kar Di, aired on Samaa TV channel. Mahnoor Baloch Makes Controversial Remarks About Shah Rukh Khan, Pakistan Actor Says ‘He Doesn’t Know Acting’.

"Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn't come under that. "It is just that his personality and aura are so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don't have any aura, so people do not even notice them," she said. Baloch, 53, also questioned the Pathaan star's acting skills but said he knows how to market himself well. "It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn't know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. This is my opinion. I'm sure he has many fans who think that I'm wrong and that's fine. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. Shah Rukh Khan Picnics With Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji at London's Hyde Park, Pic Goes Viral!

Watch Viral Video:

"There are a lot of actors who are not as successful, so he has to some kind of a business mind to do that," she added. However, she went on to praise Shah Rukh's performance in 1993 movie "Darr". "That thing suited him. I dont' like him in romantic (roles). I like him in psychopathic (characters)... like in 'Anjaam', he was amazing in that, so believable,' Baloch said.

Understandably, her comments didn't go down well with the diehard fans of the Bollywood star with many criticising and trolling Baloch. "Plastic ka dabba Mahnoor SRK pe comment Karegi lol," one user wrote on the official YouTube video of the episode. Another user said, "What rubbish is she saying... SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a quality actor and a legend." One fan said Baloch is trying to gain popularity by commenting about Shah Rukh in her interview. "He is better and way more successful than you. He would never give this kind of remarks for anyone, so he is also a better person than you," the user said.