As a Bollywood fan there's no better feeling than seeing your favourite stars spending time together. On Thursday, a priceless picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoying a picnic with his wife Gauri Khan, friends Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji at one of the parks in London went viral. The image was shared on Reddit by a person who said that their boyfriend's friend took it. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s Action Thriller To Hit the Theatres in Japan on September 1.

In the image, Karan, Rani and her husband Aditya Chopra are seen sitting in the park and chatting while Shah Rukh is seen standing. The blurry snap is clicked from a distance but it's definitely a visual treat for the fans. "Wow," a social media user commented. "Old bondings," another one wrote. The picture surfaced online a few days after several online reports claimed that SRK had undergone a nose surgery in the US. Pathaan OTT Release: Deleted Scenes From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Leak on Twitter; Fans Wonder Why SRK's Badass Return to JOCR Not in Theatrical Version (Watch Video).

The reports stated that during the shooting of an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh got injured and hurt his nose. However, it seemed like the reports were false as SRK made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport a day ago and he looked absolutely fine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his action-packed film Jawan, which will hit the theatres on July 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. SRK will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.