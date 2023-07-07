Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch in a chat show titled Had Kardi was seen discussing beauty standards, where she said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a good personality but is not handsome. "Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn't come under that," she said on the Pakistani chat show. "But his personality is so strong that his aura is like that he looks good." Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Film To Release in Japan’s Theatres on September 1! View Pic of Japanese Poster.

"It is a combination of things. There are many beautiful people, who don't have any aura, so people do not even notice them," she added. When the chat host Momin Saqib asked her more about SRK and how she feels he does not know how to act. "It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn't know how to act." "I think he is a great businessman. He knows how to market himself. This is my opinion. He has many fans who may think I am wrong and that's fine. Personality is good. Well there are many good actors, who are not as successful… so he has to have some kind of business mind."

The chat host had also asked Mahnoor about getting offers from India. She was heard saying: "India ki industry badhi toh hai yeh sab hum maante hai mujhe lagta unka ek tareeka hai har cheez karneka. Cut throat industry hai. Main compromises nahi kar sakti hun. I will not compromise." She then went on to praise Madhuri Dixit Nene and late Sridevi. Asked about her favourite personality from any industry, she said: "Madhuri Dixit. When I started acting I would think unki rooh mere andar aa gayi hai and I would act. I love that woman and Sridevi also."

