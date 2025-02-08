A still from 'All We Imagine As Light', 'Emilia Perez' (Photo/X/@CriticsChoice)

California [US], February 8 (ANI): In a highly anticipated category at the 30th Critics Choice Awards, 'All We Imagine As Light', directed by Payal Kapadia, lost the Best Foreign Language Film award to 'Emilia Perez', a Spanish-language French musical crime film by renowned filmmaker Jacques Audiard.

https://x.com/CriticsChoice/status/1888047260648489199

Despite the loss, 'All We Imagine As Light' has garnered significant recognition, making waves in the international film industry.

'All We Imagine As Light', the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, has been widely praised for its evocative storytelling and powerful performances.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town.

As an official Indo-French co-production, it marked a significant milestone in international cinema, with its inclusion in the Critics Choice Awards being a proud moment for Indian fans.

However, the award for Best Foreign Language Film went to 'Emilia Perez', a musical crime drama directed by Jacques Audiard.

Based on Audiard's own opera libretto, the film follows the gripping journey of a Mexican cartel leader (played by Karla Sofia Gascon), who enlists a lawyer (Zoe Saldana) to help her transition into a woman.

The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it received the Jury Prize and the Best Actress award for its exceptional female ensemble, including Gascon's groundbreaking performance.

Emilia Perez has also made history at major award events, such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, where it earned numerous nominations and accolades.

It was the recipient of several prestigious awards, including Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards.

The film, which deals with themes of gender identity, crime, and societal expectations, has been praised for its direction, performances, and evocative music.

The 30th Critics Choice Awards ceremony held on February 7, Friday (early Saturday morning in India) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, was streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

