The legal battle between It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni has taken a new turn, with pop superstar Taylor Swift reportedly feeling uneasy about being dragged into the controversy. Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation on set. In response, Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and extortion, filing a massive USD 400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Move to Dismiss ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Justin Baldoni’s Defamation Lawsuit.

Taylor Swift Dragged Into Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Amid the escalating legal drama, Taylor Swift’s name surfaced in alleged text messages from Blake Lively to Justin Baldoni. According to Page Six, Lively seemingly compared herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi and mentioned having ‘dragons’ by her side—believed to be Reynolds and Swift. “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” Lively allegedly wrote in a message cited in Baldoni’s legal filing. It also mentioned, “For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.” While the texts do not explicitly name Swift, many speculate that Lively was referring to her close friend Swift. Justin Baldoni Launches Website to Counter Blake Lively’s Allegations of Harassment and Smear Campaign; Reveals Evidence With Emails and Texts.

A source told Page Six that Taylor Swift is not pleased about being linked to the lawsuit. “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” the insider claimed, adding that Swfit wants to steer clear of the controversy. Neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has publicly addressed the reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).