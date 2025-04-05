Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS) Preity Zinta was spotted in the stands of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, for her team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday evening.

Several visuals from the stadium surfaced online in which Preity could be seen cheering for her team. Preity looked extremely beautiful as she was decked in Punjabi kudi avatar.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rajasthan, currently placed ninth on the table with just one win, will be hoping to turn their campaign around against a Punjab side that has won both their opening fixtures. On the other hand, a red-hot PBKS, after having secured two away wins against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will begin their home leg against RR, who are currently in the ninth spot with one win and two losses.

"We'll bowl first. Looking at the last game, we were playing on a new wicket, and we wanted to see how the pitch played. Same mindset here as well. We need to stabilise the rhythm from game one, and that's happened. Important to steady the ship from here, boys are in high spirits. Need to maintain composure and calmness throughout the season. We've played the practice games here, so we know how the wicket will play. We played our last two games on red soil, so hopefully, we can adapt early. We have the mindset of champions. Bowling first, no changes for us. Will change things around, maybe with the impact sub," Shreyas Iyer said after winning the toss. (ANI)

