Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Kelsea Ballerini, and Juanes have joined the star-studded list of celebrities who will perform at the CBS's 'Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event.'

According to Variety, the co-host of the event Gloria Estefan will also be performing at the event which is scheduled to take place on October 26.

According to the CBS, the special is being organised to celebrate "America's diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19".

The special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices through musical performances, comedy pieces, and other star-studded appearances.

'Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event' is being produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin, and Estefan.

The new participants joined previously announced appearances by Jose Andres, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez, and Wilmer Valderrama, reported Variety. (ANI)

