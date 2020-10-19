For the ones who aren't aware, TamilRockers is a piracy website that's more like a headache to all the producers. TamilRockers is a torrent website where movies are often leaked within hours and sometimes within days after release. While the website was earlier blocked, one can easily access this site despite it being banned by ISP. The recent update, however, looks more promising though a confirmed report on the same is awaited. Khaali Peeli Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s Film Is the New Victim of Piracy?

Reports Suggest the Site Has Been Blocked

Good news for Kollywood industry. #Tamilrockers seems to be blocked now — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) October 19, 2020

Piracy is a huge menace in India and producers and distributors are putting in all the efforts they can to curb this practice. We highly condemn and oppose these piracy acts as it is horrendous for the makers of new releases.

