Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Kerala-born lawyer Chettur Sankaran Nair for his brave fight against the Britishers after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"The entire nation celebrated Baisakhi yesterday, but it also marked 106 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. We pay homage to those who lost their lives during the massacre. There is another aspect to it, which was thrown in darkness. This aspect is 'manavta ke saath, desh ke saath khade hone ka buland jazbe ka. Is jazbe ka naam hai Sankaran Nair.' Not many know him, but lately, a lot of conversations are happening around him. He was a renowned lawyer and in those days, he held a very big post in the British era," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Yamunanagar.

PM Modi recalled Sankaran's fearless efforts in taking on the British empire to expose the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where British troops fired on unarmed civilians in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, fuelling national outrage and galvanising the fight for independence.

"He could have enjoyed all the luxuries, but inspired by Jallianwalah Bagh, he raised his voice against British atrocities. He was removed from his post. He was from Kerala and the incident took place in Punjab. Sankaran Nair ensured that the British government was brought to the court of law. He showed what unity and humanity actually mean. We should definitely learn from Sankaran Nair," PM said.

PM Modi also urged public to remember Nair's contributions and learn valuable lessons from his life.

"The people of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh should know about Sankaran Nair. Every adult and child should be aware of his contributions. He is a great inspiration," he added.

Notably, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is coming up with the film 'Kesari 2', in which he will be seen essaying the role of Sankaran Nair.

In one of his latest posts on Instagram, Akshay saluted the lawyer's bravery for fighting against the British Empire.

Sharing a monochrome collage that contained a picture of C Sankaran Nair as well as himself in the character. In the caption, the actor said, "The mind of the South. The might of the North. Together, we fought. Together, we rose."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIRBpUWzDDR/

He added, "Honoured to bring to life C. Sankaran Nair-- who took the British Empire to court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon, he fought with the law, and fire in his soul."

'Kesari 2' will be released on April 18. (ANI)

