Bigg Boss Telugu is returning with Season 9, and excitement levels are at their peak. After the thrilling response to Season 8 of the reality show hosted by Tollywood icon Nagarjuna Akkineni, the makers are planning a bigger and better edition this year. Amid the buzz, speculations about the host and contestant lineup have become a hot topic online. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to replace Nagarjuna with Nandamuri Balakrishna as the show's host. And now, recent reports suggest that popular comedian and social media influencer Baboo has been roped in as the first contestant of the new season. ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 8 Winner: Contestant Nikhil Takes Home INR 55 Lakh and the Trophy in Nagarjuna’s Reality Show.

YouTuber Babloo First Contestant of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’?

According to a report by 123Telugu, the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is the popular social media influencer Babloo! The content creator enjoys a huge fan base, and it will be interesting to see how his fans support him on the reality show.

Who Is Babloo?

Babloo, who is reportedly the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, not only enjoys a strong digital presence but is also a talented actor and comedian. He has a huge fanbase in the South and has appeared in films like Mayagadu (2011), Boys (2021), and Jilebi (2023). Born and brought up in Andhra Pradesh, Babloo graduated from the Visakha Institute of Technology & Sciences in Visakhapatnam. During his college days, he developed a strong passion for acting. His popularity had made the makers approach him previously for Season 8, but he didn’t make it then.

Babloo’s IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedian Babloo (@babloo_cheee)

Babloo enjoys a massive following on social media, especially on Instagram. His IG handle boasts 460k followers with 200+ posts. His Insta bio reads, "Welcome to my world. Turning pain into punch-lines. Just a funny guy with one story at a time." Along with Babloo's confirmation, it was revealed that a few other social media influencers and content creators are set to join the upcoming season of the controversial show. ‘He Wanted To Kill Himself’: Nagarjuna Reveals How His Father Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR Was Bullied and Faced Mockery for His ‘Feminine’ Mannerisms.

When Will ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Premiere?

The Telugu version of Bigg Boss first premiered in 2017 with Jr NTR as the host, followed by Nani in the second season. Nagarjuna Akkineni took over the hosting duties from 2019-2024. However, reports suggest his exit from the reality show this year. The reports also suggested that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 may kick off in July or September 2025. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).