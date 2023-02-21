Recently, Police were called to John Mayer's Los Angeles home when the musician's security staff discovered an intruder inside. Page Six on Monday received confirmation of the event from a Los Angeles Police Department representative, who did not immediately respond to our demands for more information. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that Police were called last month after the intruder was seen on Mayer's security camera. Reportedly, John Mayer was not home at the time. John Mayer Reveals That He Likes to Play Guitar Naked After Sex for His Partners.

According to the sources, authorities searched Mayer's property outside but did not enter the house. TMZ further reports that as Mayer's security crew said that the home's alarm system was never triggered, police apparently did not think the intruder actually entered the singer's residence. A police helicopter was reportedly also circling the area looking for suspects. John Mayer Announces 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour, Promises to Preview New Music.

According to TMZ, the search was ineffective because the invader was not discovered. There were no detentions. It's unclear if the case is still under investigation. Page Six reports that John Mayer has had his home broken into before as well. Between USD 1,00,000 and USD 2,00,000 worth of stuff was apparently stolen. Thankfully, the "Daughters" singer wasn't home either during that occurrence.