Entertainment News | Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit' to Release as Scheduled in March 2027, Makers Confirm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Putting an end to swirling speculation about its release timeline, the makers of Prabhas starrer 'Spirit' have issued an official clarification reaffirming that the film remains firmly on schedule.

The much-anticipated project is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027, as originally announced.

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"Mounted on a massive scale and progressing as planned, SPIRIT continues to shape up as one of the most anticipated cinematic events on the horizon," the makers said, as per a press release.

Featuring Prabhas in the lead role, the film brings together producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga following the success of 'Animal'.

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The film also features Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and introduces Aishwarya Desai. A pan-world entertainer, it is set to release in 8 languages.

Earlier in February, the makers dropped a new poster of the film, showing Vivek Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar, commanding a powerful screen presence. The actor can be seen dressed in a dark robe, paired with a pair of sunglasses. He also holds a sword while exuding a confident, menacing aura.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQoXARibLt/

Also featured in the poster is Aishwarya Desai, a fresh face expected to bring an intriguing energy to the story.

Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

The film is set to release in eight languages on March 5, 2027. (ANI)

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