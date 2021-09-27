Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing controversy over the previous title of the movie, makers of 'Bhavai' have postponed the release date of the movie from October 1 to October 22, this year.

The latest development about the movie comes amid the ongoing controversy over the previous title and some movie shots. However, the makers gave "declaration by the Maharashtra Government regarding the re-opening of theatres," as a reason to postpone the release date of the film.

Also Read | Rasika Dugal, Akshay Oberoi Honoured at the Iconic Achievers Awards 2021.

Pen studios, the production house of the movie shared the above-mentioned update on Monday by posting an official statement on Instagram.

"Bhavai' is a tale of dance, music and immense drama. It is our ode to all those that dream big. Keeping that and all the love we have received so far in mind, we have decided to postpone the release of our film 'Bhavai' to 22nd October 2021, owing to the recent and much-awaited declaration by the Maharashtra Government regarding the re-opening of theatres. From the art and its artist, we can't wait for you to experience #Bhavai on 22nd October 2021, in CINEMAS near you!" the statement read.

Also Read | Is Ben Affleck Living a Healthier Life After Reuniting with Lady Love Jennifer Lopez?.

After makers of the upcoming movie 'Bhavai' changed its earlier title 'Raavan Leela' due to religious backlash and a legal defamation case, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently sought an explanation from them for flouting certification rules and tampering with the film's content.

It came to CBFC's notice that the makers of the film had released its trailer on YouTube in a distorted form, that is by changing the title and also by including the portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per the guidelines.

The CBFC has sought an explanation from the makers after this came to their notice. Prasoon Joshi, CBFC chairperson, in a statement, said on September 24, "CFBC has sought an explanation from the makers of Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film."

He further added, "CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible. However, want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems and balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light."

Hence, the CBFC has sought an explanation from the filmmakers by issuing a show-cause notice and their reply is under consideration at present. Appropriate action will be taken as per the rules and guidelines in due course.

'Bhavai' also stars Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 22, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)