Actors Rasika Dugal and Akshay Oberoi have been honoured at the Iconic Achievers Awards this year. While Rasika has bagged the award of the 'Most Versatile Actor Of The Year', Akshay won the honour of 'The Most Enterprising Actor Of The Year'. Rasika Dugal Opens Up on Bagging Two Nominations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne!

Talking about the same Rasika said: "I'm honoured to be recognised as the Most Versatile Actor at Iconic Achievers Award. Every new role is an experience and an experiment. It is very heartening when that is acknowledged and applauded. I'm grateful to the jury and the audience who have appreciated me in the different roles I have had an opportunity to take on." High: Akshay Oberoi Opens Up About His Role of a Drug Addict in MX Player Show.

"I feel honoured and happy to receive this award. I thank viewers for showing me love and appreciating my performance in every project. There is nothing more satisfying than to see the audience enjoying my work and connecting to the characters I've played," shared Akshay.

On the work front, Rasika will next be seen in projects like Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Dehli Crime Season 2. Akshay's upcoming projects include Inside Edge Season 3 and Those Pricey Thakur Girls among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).