Entertainment News | Prime Video Lauches Their New Initiative 'Obsession is in Session', See More Deets

Los Angeles [US], April 30 (ANI): Prime Video on Thursday announced their new initiative, Obsession Is In Session, to mark the streamer's "commitment to being the leading destination for young adult audiences."

The streaming giant also gave fans a sneak peek into their initiative with the first look teaser trailer spotlighting Prime Video's highly anticipated 2026 YA slate.

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The trailer ushers in a season-long celebration of young adult storytelling featuring back-to-back title premieres, immersive fan experiences, and cultural moments that signal a major investment in the stories, creators, and communities shaping the next generation of entertainment.

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The one-day immersive fan event, taking place on June 27 in Los Angeles at nya Studios, will feature and celebrate upcoming titles Every Year After, The Love Hypothesis, Elle, Off Campus, Overcompensating, Your Fault: London, Drawn Together and more by "offering fans exclusive first looks, appearances from casts and creators and a range of fan focused access to the talent and creators behind the stories they obsess over," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Attendees can expect a central programming hub with "live, talent-led sessions," exclusive footage and interactive fan moments; a literary lounge for author signings, live conversations, workshops and curated book shelves and a "suite of cinematic content studios where fans can step into recreated scenes from key titles and capture personalized photo and video moments." A screening room, exclusive merch, "food experiences inspired by on-screen moments and communal fan spaces" will also be offered.

"Audiences today don't just consume stories--they inhabit them, build communities around them, and carry them far beyond the screen," Sue Kroll, head of marketing at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Obsessed Fest is our invitation to bring that energy into the real world--a space where fandom, storytelling, and genuine connection converge in a way that feels immediate, immersive, and unforgettable." (ANI)

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