Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Video on Friday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series "Happy Family: Conditions Apply" and set March 10 as the premiere date for the family comedy.

The series is created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia under the banner of Hats Off Productions.

It features an ensemble cast led by Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, and Ahaan Saboo.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on March 10 with four episodes, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until March 31, the streaming platform said in a press note.

"'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' is our honest endeavour to depict a multi-generational family that is quirky yet lovable. Each of these characters have their own idiosyncrasies, which promises to bring our customers a weekly dose of hilarity and the much needed break from their vicissitudes," Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement.

"It is our first collaboration with the masters of the genre, JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, who have created a show that is humorous, warm and witty and we are confident that audiences across the globe will relate to the Dholakias and see a glimpse of their own families in them," she added.

The series focuses on a loving-yet-eccentric family that mirrors all joint families, said the creators.

"Through our various shows, our aim has always been to portray different aspects of a family. The characters in 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' depict habits and mannerisms we have observed in members of our family over the years. It is what makes this series so relatable. The cast and the crew have all come together beautifully to bring our little vision to life, and we're thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video, with whom we will now be able to take this show to audiences worldwide," Kapadia and Majethia said in a joint statement.

Written by Kapadia, the show also features Swati Das, Atul Kumar, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani, and Neha Julka in pivotal roles. PTI

