Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is known for her iconic character Maya Sarabhai from the Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is set to make her foray in Gujarati cinema with Kutch Express. The actress called the film an unusual opportunity. In Comparison with My Mother, I'm Getting Diverse Roles: Ratna Pathak Shah.

The film, the poster of which was recently released, also stars Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par and Dharmendra Gohil. Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday: 7 Best Dialogues Of Maya Sarabhai That Will Infuse Some Sophistication in You!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutch Express - Soul Sutra (@kutchexpress.gujaratifilm)

Speaking about the film, Ratna Pathak Shah said: "I've been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn't find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script and a good team and to be shot in Kutch, so this was irresistible."

She also mentioned that the reason she chose the film is because it has a point to make: "It also happened to be a film that had a point to make and was not sentimental or regressive. An unusual opportunity." The film will be released on January 6, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).