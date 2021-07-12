London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy shooting for Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' in London, managed to take some time out of her packed schedule and attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.

The actor also watched the Men's Singles finals between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini on Sunday. Priyanka attended the game with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter.

She took to her Instagram account to give her fans a sneak peek into her day out in London.

The post was captioned as, "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest.[?] Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter."

The pictures show PeeCee looking gorgeous in a high neck, full sleeves white floral dress with a grey snakeskin belt and stylish sunnies.

The actor also posed for another stunning picture which sees her in an animal print Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall Collection silk blouse and pants.

She shared some more moments on her Instagram stories.

Over the weekend, pictures of Priyanka watching the match went viral. Also spotted at the game were Kate Middleton, Prince William, former Wimbledon champions Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's 'The White Tiger', which she also produced.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)